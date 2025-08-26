Tip from National Center for Missing & Exploited Children led to Iowan’s arrest

A tip to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office from a group that tracks the online exchange of child pornography has led to the arrest of a northwest Iowa man.

Twenty-four-year-old Jesus Aranda Martinez of Rock Valley is accused of possessing 26 files that contain child sexual abuse material. Court records indicate the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Sioux County Sheriff’s office and a search warrant led to the discovery of 26 files on a Google account a deputy sheriff traced to Aranda Martinez.

The 24-year-old faces 17 felony counts related to the purchase or possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act. If convicted, Aranda Martinez could face up to five years in prison on each count. His trial is scheduled for November. At last report, Aranda Martinez was in custody in the Sioux County Jail in Orange City.

(Reporting by Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)