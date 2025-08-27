Hawkeye fans can donate blood to help the UI win a high-dollar prize

While the University of Iowa’s football team opens its season on Saturday, all 18 of the Big Ten conference schools are entering a competition today to see which campus can collect the most blood donations.

Mandy McClenahan, with the DeGowin Blood Center on the Iowa City campus, tells KCRG-TV the goal is to encourage people to donate for the first time, with the hope some of them will become consistent donors.

“The need is constant. Holidays? We still need blood,” McClenahan says. “People still get into accidents. There’s always going to be a need for blood. Someone gives birth and they have a hemorrhage, they’re going to need blood. That can happen at any time.”

The grand prize is one-million dollars for the contest which runs through the end of the football season. The money is to be used toward community and student health projects on campus.

People can also donate blood at any ImpactLife Blood Center and they can choose which Big Ten school should get the credit for their donation. Alex Burkamper, at ImpactLife, says the contest is an opportunity to bridge community service and competition.

“There is no substitute for human blood, and that blood needs to be on hospital shelves for when patients need it,” Burkamper says. “It’s not something that we can create in a lab, so we rely on the generosity of our blood donors to keep our communities healthy.”

ImpactLife has Iowa facilities in: Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City/Coralville, Muscatine and Ottumwa. It provides blood products and services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

LifeServe Blood Center also issued an appeal for Iowa donors today, saying its blood supply has dropped to critically low levels heading into the busy end-of-summer holiday weekend. LifeServe provides blood products to 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Illinois.

The UI placed sixth in last year’s competition, with more than 1,200 blood donations. The contest is being sponsored by the health care company Abbott Laboratories.