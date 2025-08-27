Iowa DNR surprised to find endangered fish in Des Moines River

The Iowa DNR says a recent survey to document the population of a relatively common fish turned up two extremely rare fish in the lower Des Moines River near Ottumwa.

DNR fisheries biologist Mark Flammang says the pallid sturgeon have never been seen in that river. “That’s pretty exciting for a species that has been listed as an endangered species for more than 30 years,” he says. Flammang says a geneticist was able to confirm these fish were wild. “So not only are they in a location where we didn’t know they were, they were wild fish. That makes them the rarest of the rare,” Flammang says.

The Des Moines River survey was documenting the common shovelnose sturgeon population, and Flammang says he knew right away this was a pallid sturgeon. “I’ve been a fisheries biologist for more than 30 years and I had never seen one in hand. But I looked at it and I said, well, if I’ve ever seen a pallid sturgeon, that’s it,” Flammang says. “So we started looking, there are certain things you can look at on the fish — one of them being as the name says — they are kind of pallid color.”

Flammang says the survey was related to a multi-agency effort to determine why there have been kills involving the more common shovelnose sturgeon. “Those kills have largely been attributed to low flows, high water temperatures. So, we are trying to get a handle on that population and what is it’s status, and meanwhile we have this new federally endangered species observed in the area. And so, it kind of brings an added sense of urgency to the ecosystem as whole,” Flammang says.

Flammang says they were able to tag the two rare fish. “Those two fish do have a code on them, and so now if other researchers in the field happen to collect those fish again in the future they will run a wand across that fish and it will click up that code and so we’ll know that,” he says.

The lake sturgeon can also be found in Iowa waters, but it is on the state endangered list. Flammang says anyone fishing for the shovelnose sturgeon should get familiar with what the other two species look like, as you are not allowed to keep them. He says sturgeon can be easily caught with a nightcrawler on your line.