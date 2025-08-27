Iowa Environmental Council loses $2M in federal funds

Officials with an Iowa nonprofit say nearly $2-million in federal grant money is now gone that was supposed to go to state projects for addressing pollution, public health and climate resiliency in disadvantaged communities.

Cody Smith, director of climate initiatives at The Iowa Environmental Council, says the grants were cancelled this past spring but passage of the so-called Big Beautiful Bill takes away the possibility of any future funding for the programs.

Smith says, “There is no comprehensive statewide approach to giving communities the tools, training, resources or infrastructure to respond to pollution challenges or climate change preparedness challenges.”

He says the cuts will ensure the status quo continues. A portion of the money was for outreach about climate change and health hazards.

Smith says now that those projects are defunded, the state doesn’t have programs to fill the gaps.

“This cut and the cuts to the future of the program have ensured that more Iowans will continue to have their health harmed from environmental contamination,” Smith says, “by not knowing what the sources are in their community and what they can do to protect their own health.”

He says part of the grant money would have gone toward helping residents carry out plans targeting pollution in Dubuque, Des Moines, Council Bluffs and Ottumwa.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)