Many Iowans plan one last summer vacation over Labor Day

Since most schools are already in session, Iowans who have kids at home may be sticking close by for the Labor Day weekend, but many others will be taking off on vacation adventures for the three-day holiday ahead.

Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA-Iowa, says it’s unlikely any travel records will be set this coming weekend.

“While we’re seeing higher numbers of folks who are traveling, the numbers themselves aren’t as high as you see during Independence Day, Memorial Day,” Ortner says. “The trends that we’re seeing, the numbers are up from last year, but with the start of school and the end of summer, the numbers aren’t as large as we’d see for those summer months.”

That said, he notes many thousands of Iowans will be embracing the opportunity to hit the roads, skies, and seas.

“People are still getting out there for one last summer escape, with top destinations of Seattle, Orlando and New York,” Ortner says. “If you’re planning later on, like a fall break or something, now is a great time to book because you’re seeing some decreases in some of the prices for travel costs.”

The top international destinations for Labor Day travel include Rome, Dublin, and London. Ortner says hotel stays within the United States have seen an 11-percent decrease in price compared to Labor Day last year, while international hotel bookings are down about two-percent.

“Flights are 6% cheaper than last year at this time, and when you’re doing those cruise destinations that are those shorts itineraries, Orlando, New York, Denver and Atlanta are also popular destinations, but we see that the Seattle area is popular for those northwestern cruises,” Ortner says. “People who are renting cars, they’re 3% less expensive than they were last year.”

Gasoline prices are down in Iowa from Labor Day last year. Ortner says the statewide average is $2.87 a gallon, which is down from $3.13 a year ago. The national average is now $3.18 a gallon.