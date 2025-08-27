Sioux City leaders urge three governors to lobby for new Iowa Air Guard runway

Community leaders in the Sioux City metro are urging the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to lobby for federal funding for a project at Sioux City’s airport.

The runway for the Iowa Air National Guard was built for lightweight F-16 fighter jets, but 20 years ago the 185th became a Refueling Wing, flying massive KC-135 Stratotankers that weigh 41.5 tons when fully loaded. Kevin McManany, a Sioux City real estate broker, spoke during a meeting yesterday with the three governors and mentioned the Air Force plans to buy new refueling tankers next year.

“The 185th has a proven record of excellence,” he said. “It’s got a record of successful transitions from plane types and we believe that the 185th is well positioned to convert to the new KC-46 or whatever iteration comes next.” The first Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker was delivered to the Air Force in 2019.

Replacing the Iowa Air National Guard’s runway in Sioux City is projected to cost $148 million. The Federal Aviation Administration has set aside $20 million for the project, but that funding will be lost if the Pentagon doesn’t start the project by mid-2027. South Dakota’s governor said his state is “absolutely in support” of lining up federal funding for the runway replacement.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio; Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson and Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City also contributed to this story.)