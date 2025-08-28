Iowa’s oldest Labor Day bash kicks off Friday

The northwest Iowa town of Graettinger is hosting its 130th Labor Day celebration, starting Friday and running through the weekend, Iowa’s oldest such festival.

Event chairman Phillip Schmitt says the annual community bash brings together family, friends, and former residents who return to continue the long-standing tradition which started in Graettinger in 1896.

“It’s a big deal in town. There’s lots of families that come back for the weekend and make a weekend out of it,” Schmitt says. “A lot of people will come home Friday and they’ll be there through Tuesday, so it means a lot to family and tradition and coming back to your hometown.”

The highlight of the Labor Day celebration — and the longest-running tradition — is the parade held down Main Street on Monday afternoon, starting at 1:45. Other events through the weekend include golf and bags tournaments, garage and bake sales, and a popular dunk tank.

“The McDermott Family Shows has a carnival that comes in and takes up Main Street. That’s all three days, starting at 1 PM Saturday and Sunday, and then after the parade Monday,” Schmitt says. “Saturday evening, we crown our Miss Graettinger candidate, and then we’ve also added a Little Miss and Mister Contest, and then our street dance rounds out Saturday night.”

Schmitt says organizing an event of this magnitude requires extensive planning.

“Well, I’ve actually started preparing for next year, already locked in a band for the street dance,” he says. “We’re always looking for new and different ideas to start off the next year. This one hasn’t even happened yet and we’re already planning for next year.”

For more details, visit the Graettinger Labor Day page on Facebook.

(By Patrick Hazelett, KICD, Spencer)