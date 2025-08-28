Man to pay restitution for Wall Lake vandalism, pleads guilty to escape

A man who briefly escaped from custody inside the Sac County Jail has pleaded guilty to a simple misdemeanor and ordered to pay $8600 in restitution for vandalizing the East Sac County Schools’ football field and other properties in Wall Lake.

Thirty-six-year-old Artis Karazins of Lake View was arrested in May after police saw him driving a truck through a cornfield. Paint from the football field’s goal post was found on the truck. He was charged with criminal mischief for the thousands of dollars in damage to the football field as well as damage to a Little League field and seven backyards he drove through. That charge has been dismissed, but he pleaded guilty to briefly escaping from custody in June by taking off his clothes at meal time and squeezing through the small door jailers use to deliver food to inmates in their cells. Two deputies caught Karazins before he got out of the building.

Karazins was also charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident for his driving spree in May and he’s been ordered to pay $990 for those traffic citations.