Officials identify Missouri man shot after police chase in Council Bluffs

A man from southwest Missouri has died after a traffic stop on Interstate 29 led to a police chase and gunfire in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a vehicle at about 5:30 last night. The local police dispatcher said the driver pulled out “a single-barrel shotgun” and fled. Council Bluffs Police and the local sheriff’s office joined the Iowa State Patrol in chasing the vehicle until it exited I-29. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says that’s when 48-year-old Michael Broyles of Battlefield, Missouri stopped, got out of the vehicle and started shooting at officers, who returned fire and hit Broyles, who died.

None of the officers were injured.