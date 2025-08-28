Seven Claire’s stores in Iowa to remain open, three will close

A retail chain that’s been a shopping mall staple for ear piercing and jewelry purchases is closing nearly 300 stores nationwide, including three in Iowa.

Claire’s has filed for bankruptcy for the second time since 2018. A list submitted to the bankruptcy court indicates the Claire’s stores in North Grand Mall in Ames and Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines as well as the Icing store in Jordan Creek Towne Center in West Des Moines will be closed. The company’s seven other stores in Iowa will remain open. They’re in Altoona, Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport and Dubuque. However, the company has indicated if it can’t find a buyer, it will have to close hundreds more stores.

Here’s the list of store locations that will remain open: Westland Mall in Burlington, Kennedy Mall in Dubuque, Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, College Square in Cedar Falls, Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, The Outlets of Des Moines Altoona, NorthPark Mall in Davenport.