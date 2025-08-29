Multiple reports indicate Ernst will not seek reelection in 2026

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has reportedly told associates she will not run for re-election, a decision that would put the national spotlight on Iowa’s 2026 U.S. Senate race.

CBS was first to report on Ernst’s pending announcement and multiple sources have discussed the matter with Radio Iowa. Ernst hired a campaign manager in June and he has not responded to a formal request for comment, nor have other Iowa Republican Party insiders.

Five Democrats and two Republicans have already announced they intend to run for the seat.

Ernst, who is 55, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and won re-election in 2020. Social media posts indicate Ernst may not be in the United States right now. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on X that he met in his office in Israel with Ernst on Monday. On Wednesday, Ernst’s U.S. Senate account on X featured a photo of Ernst with Iowa National Guard soldiers who’ve been deployed to Qatar and yesterday there was a photo of Ernst in Iran.

In mid-July, Ernst dismissed a report in Politico, a D.C. based publication suggested there was “rising concern among fellow Senate Republicans that Ernst will retire rather than run for reelection.” Ernst, in an interview with Radio Iowa, said: “There’s always all kinds of chitter chatter everywhere, but I have a lot left to do in the United States Senate, so I am not slowing down any time soon. We’ll have an announcement this fall.”

Ernst has scheduled her annual “Roast and Ride” campaign fundraiser for October 11 in Des Moines.

Matt Whitaker, President Trump’s NATO Ambassador, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and national media outlets are now reporting he’s considering the 2026 race. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, mentioned often as a likely candidate should Ernst step aside, held a fundraiser last Saturday and she pledged to “fight alongside Trump” on a variety of fronts.

“Are we ready for this fight? Ready for what’s ahead? We’re going to win. We’re going to do it together and we’re going to do it together,” Hinson said to the crowd at the end of her brief remarks. “And I am going to be right there on the frontlines with all of you to make sure we are continuing to put Iowa first, continuing to put the Heartland first and we’re continuing to put America First.”

Ernst’s announcement is expected next Thursday. Iowa has not had an open U.S. Senate race since 2014 when Democrat Tom Harkin announced he would not seek reelection. 1968 is the last time Iowa had open races for the U.S. Senate and governor.