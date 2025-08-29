Iowa airports see passenger numbers increase

. Iowa DOT Aviation Director Tim McClung says Iowa’s eight commercial airports have continued to see more passengers going through the gates.

“Just since 2022 we’ve seen a 17% increase in air travel. So the upward trend is significant,” he says. McClung says people are back to being comfortable with flying. “It appears we have gone beyond the pandemic. There was a pent up demand for travel,” he says. “Some of the things that we’re hearing is that, remote workers, they can work from anywhere. They have money, they will travel and they are utilizing air service a lot to move around the country.”

The airports in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are the largest and have see the most people fly out. He says some smaller airlines have offered more flight options for travelers. “In Cedar Rapids and Des Moines we’ve seen increases in the number of flight destinations for passengers, so the options are really opening up. It’s always nice to be able to catch a direct flight out to your airport of choice,” McClung says.

McClung says there have also been improvements to adjust to the increased volume. “Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Mason City and Dubuque, all have, you know, they’re either working on a new terminal or they have a fairly new airport terminal. And the airports in Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Waterloo and Burlington have all rehabilitated their terminals,” he says.

McClung says the new construction and renovation has put Iowa in a good position if the air travel numbers continue to go up.