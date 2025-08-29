Iowa gubernatorial candidate Stauch on a search for 2026 ‘consensus topics’

Democrat Julie Stauch launched her campaign for governor in early June and, so far, she’s hosted gatherings in 27 counties.

During an interview earlier this month, Stauch said it’s to discover what might unite Iowa voters, “because we haven’t been talking to the people of this state enough, O.K.? We’ve been talking at the people of this state.”

Stauch has been holding what she calls “interview sessions” around the state, mostly with Democrats but she said a few Republicans and independent voters are attending. Stauch admits she hears a few groans when handing out the worksheets she’s prepared, seeking answers to questions like, “What do you see as the biggest challenges facing your area?” and “What does a successful Iowa look like to you?” Stauch asks people to break out into groups and discuss their answers before she reviews her own resume for the crowd and takes questions.

Stauch, who spoke with reporters during the Iowa State Fair, said national party leaders are “earnestly” trying to help Democrats around the country, but she said to be successful, Democrats have to engage with the party’s grassroots. “You know, to assume there’s one Democratic ‘stamp’ that has to go on every state is just a poor assumption,” Stauch said, “and I think they’re wrangling with that, wrestling with it.”

Stauch describes Democrats as a party “made up of coalitions” and she said there is “no one answer” that fits all, but she’s developing a list of potential answers for Iowa based on the discussions she’s hosting. “Finding consensus topics that will bring enough people together to be able to move forward to say: ‘These are the problems we need to solve,'” Stauch said.

Stauch, who is 68, was campaign manager for Democrat Mike Franken’s 2022 bid for the U.S. Senate and she’s worked on six Iowa campaigns for presidential candidates, including Pete Buttigieg, Mike Dukakis and Bill Clinton. Stauch told reporters she’s well on her way to collecting enough petition signatures to quality for the June Primary and face fellow Democrat Rob Sand. On Tuesday, September 2 Sand is scheduled to host town hall events in Clarion, Garner, Humboldt, Webster City and Ames.