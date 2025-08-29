Iowa hunters will find plentiful populations of rabbits and squirrels

The start of Labor Day weekend also means the start of two popular hunting seasons in Iowa.

Both rabbit and squirrel hunting seasons open on Saturday, and Iowa DNR conservation officer Nate Carr says there will be plenty of targets.

“Our rabbit population is the highest it’s been in over a decade, so we’re kind of on an upswing for our rabbit population. That’s good news,” Carr says. “Last year, we saw about 17,000 hunters harvesting over 77,000 rabbits across the state.”

Carr says Iowa’s squirrel population is also very abundant.

“Last year, we saw about 22,000 squirrel hunters harvesting over 124,000 squirrels in our state,” Carr says, “which is a pretty good increase of over 30% from previous years.”

While both seasons open Saturday, rabbit hunting in Iowa runs through February 28th while squirrel season only goes until January 31st. Rabbit hunters are limited to ten a day with a possession limit of 20, while squirrel hunters can bag six daily with a possession limit of 12.

“Those are both great ways to get out, pretty low investment-type hunting,” Carr says. “Typically, we just see a shotgun or a .22 being used. There’s a lot of game out there and a lot of opportunity, so it’s a great way to get young or new hunters out in the field to start learning some of those basic hunting skills.”

Blaze orange is not required for either sport but Carr says it’s recommended for safety, especially if you’re hunting on public land.

In addition, Iowa’s dove hunting season opens on Labor Day, September 1st. Find more information on hunting at iowadnr.gov.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)