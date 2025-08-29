U.S. Rep. Nunn co-sponsors bill to update federal housing programs

Congressman Zach Nunn says a key committee in the U.S. House may soon consider a bill he’s co-sponsoring that would improve and streamline federal programs for rural housing.

Nunn said some USDA housing programs haven’t been updated for decades. “Nearly 40% of Iowans spend a majority of their income on rent,” Nunn said. “…Families with low incomes, particularly seniors and veterans who are trying to use these programs have fewer and fewer optons to be able to have that home that they want.”

The bill would provide more federal financing to repair homes in rural areas and it calls for improving USDA technology and adding staff to speed up review of USDA loan applications. “You know, a suburb might have the ability to have a full-time economic development director out there who can fill out a lot of this paperwork for the community,” Nunn said. “In a rural community it’s hard enough just to get a builder to show up, let alone somebody to navigate a very complex federal program.”

If the bill becomes law, it will let the new occupants of homes built or renovated by non-profits like Habitat for Humanity receive federal rental assistance. “Together, these things work to ensure that small town Iowa and candidly the ‘heartland of America’ — wherever that may be coast-to-coast — continue to keep these communities strong,” Nunn said.

The bill has passed the Banking Committee in the U.S. House and it has been referred to the Financial Services Committee in the House and Nunn is a member of that committee. “We’ve got real momentum going on it on both sides,” Nunn said.

A Democratic congressman from Kansas City, Missouri, is co-sponsoring the bill with Nunn, a Republican who’s recently moved to Ankeny.