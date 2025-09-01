Final Iowa county fair of the 2025 season opens Saturday

Today is the final day of the Guthrie County Fair and the last county fair of the season in Iowa opens Saturday.

Jason Brockshus, manager of the Clay County Fair, says fair-goers may notice some changes as they walk through the 260 acre fairgrounds in Spencer. “When you’re on a facility that is over 100 years old and some of the buildings have been here about that whole time, sometimes the best option is to remove that structure,” Brockshus says.

The barn for race horses, for example, hadn’t been used for years. “We didn’t even use it for that much of a productive storage and we have some plans for the race season, so we can utilize that space better,” Brockshus says.

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is sponsoring Iowa Music Day on Thursday, September 11. “We started that conversations last year and the timing just wasn’t good, so I’m excited we’re able to offer that this year, so from 9 to 2 in the morning and early afternoon we’ll have some educational activities happening in the ballroom in the Events Center,” he say and that evening the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association has arranged for a couple of bands to play on a free stage on the fairgrounds in Spencer.

Eight Iowa county fairs are held in June and nearly all the rest are held in July and early August. Last year’s Clay County Fair drew nearly 300,000 visitors.