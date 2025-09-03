Iowa sees first mega Powerball jackpot in more than a year

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $1.4 billion. Lottery CEO Matt Strawn says it’s a jackpot level we haven’t seen in some time.

“In fact, it’s been well over a calendar year since we’ve had a Powerball jackpot over a billion dollars,” he says. Strawn says the largest Powerball jackpot during the entire last fiscal year barely eclipsed 550 million dollars.

He says jackpots can grow quickly once they get this big. “It’s tough to cut through the clutter and noise of society, but a billion dollar Powerball jackpot seems to do it. And that’s when we see a lot of Iowans who don’t normally play the Powerball decide you know what, for two bucks, why not? I’ll give it a shot, it seems like it’s what everybody’s doing,” Strawn says.

Strawn says buying more tickets won’t increase your odds of taking home the jackpot — they remain at one in 292 million. “While a lot of Iowans are excited about the billion dollar Powerball Jackpot, Iowans are still taking it responsibly,” he says. Based on our sales data, the average purchase is $6. So, effectively the average Powerball purchase in the state on this jackpot run is three Powerball tickets,” Strawn says.

Tonight’s drawing is at 9:59 p.m., but you need to purchase a ticket before the drawing. “The cutoff for sales in Iowa is 8:59 p.m., so just about an hour ahead of the drawing. And that one, there’s no negotiating with the clerk at the sales terminal on that one. That’s a hard stop,” he says.

There’s never been a billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in Iowa. The largest Powerball prize ever won here is $343.9 million.