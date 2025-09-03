Ordinance linked to possible restart of Iowa nuclear power plant OK’d

The Linn County Board of Supervisors has given final approval to a nuclear energy ordinance. It creates a new zoning district where nuclear energy could be generated and nuclear waste could be stored.

The move comes as NextEra Energy investigates restarting the Duane Arnold nuclear power plant near Palo. The plant was shut down after it was damaged in the August 2020 derecho. Supervisor Kirsten Running-Marquardt said federal regulators will ultimately decide if the project’s a go, but the ordinance gives the county some oversight. “The Linn County Board of Supervisors does not have a final say in whether or not a nuclear power plant is turned on or off here in the county,” Running-Marquardt said, “but what we have done here with this ordinance is allow for an application.”

A “host community agreement” must be developed and Running-Marquardt said it will protect the county’s taxpayers. “We are not going to be taking on the burden for any costs the company should be paying for,” Running-Marquardt said. “Things like trainings…having the sheriff’s office and their team ready, having our (Emergency Management Agency) ready and having Public Health (ready). Those are just some of the departments that all need to have infrastructure while we have a nuclear plant running in Linn County.”

The Duane Arnold nuclear power plant is about nine miles northwest of Cedar Rapids. It opened in 1974. NextEra — the plant’s majority owner — is conducting an engineering evaluation and hopes to restart the plant by the end of 2028. NextEra officials say it will help meet an increasing demand for electricity in the area.