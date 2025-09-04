Agreement clarifies jurisdiction of Meskwaki Police, Iowa law enforcement

A new agreement between the State of Iowa and the Meskwaki Nation makes it clear Meskwaki Police have the authority to pursue and arrest suspects who travel outside the tribe’s settlement near Tama.

In 1948, Congress gave the State of Iowa jurisdiction over all crimes committed on the Meskwaki settlement near Tama, but that law was repealed in 2018. Tribal Chairman Vern Jefferson said that has created confusion. “In recent years, there have been cases where a Meskwaki Police officer lawfully initiated a stop on the settlement, but the driver did not pull over, crossing the boundary into the state,” he said. “Several DUI cases were dismissed. This was not a failure of our officers, it was a misunderstanding of jurisdiction.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird indicated there’s also been confusion about whether Iowa police and State Troopers have had authority to chase suspects onto the Meskwaki Settlement, “and this agreement ensures that drunk drivers, drug dealers and others who run from the law will be caught, punished and the evidence that is collected can be used against them in a court of law.”

Bird told reporters a district court judge recently dismissed evidence in a drug case because the pursuit that led to the arrest of a repeat offender crossed the boundary between the Meskwaki Settlement and the State of Iowa. Bird said negotiators have been working for nearly a year on the details of the agreement, which was signed Thursday afternoon.

“Today is truly a sign of continuing cooperation and respect between two sovereigns,” Bird said. “….Today marks a key milestone in the relationship between Iowa and the Meskwaki Nation as we work together to protect public safety and the rule of law.”

The state’s Public Safety Commissioner also signed the agreement. Tribal Council members, the chief of the Meskwaki Police force and other state officials attended the ceremony in Des Moines.