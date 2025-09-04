Cold case investigation leads to murder conviction of former Decorah man

A former northeast Iowa man was convicted Wednesday in the murder of a teenage girl who was last seen alive more than eight years ago.

A jury in Winneshiek County District Court found 66-year-old James Bachmurski guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Jade Colvin.

Bachmurski, who’s been living in Georgia, was arrested in August of 2024 in connection with Colvin’s death.

Investigators allege she was brought to Bachmurski’s home near Decorah in March of 2017, and hasn’t been seen since.

Bachmurski is scheduled to be sentenced October 21st when he’ll face a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

