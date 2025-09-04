Estherville offers competitive grant program for home improvement projects

Officials in a northwest Iowa city say a grant program to support property owners who spruce up the outside of their homes has had a ripple effect.

“It’s really been beneficial to the overall quality and appearance of our residential properties,” said Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton.

Estherville’s Neighborhood Facade Grant program, which started three years ago, provides a maximum grant of $4000 and homeowners must at least match the grants that are awarded. :It has been extremely successful. We are very pleased with the results and I think the homeowners are very happy as well,” Clayton said, “plus the other people in the neighborhood seem to make improvements at the same time.”

The City of Estherville will begin accepting applications in October for another round of grants. “They apply for a number of things, but the ones that most generally get funded are the ones where people are either re-siding their house or are painting their whole house,” Clayton said. “Those are also the most visible projects and so they rise to the top of the review because it is a competitive grant program and so we’re excited to be offering it again for 2026.”

Estherville’s city council this week voted to set aside $40,000 for the program, which would provide grants to at least 10 homeowners next year. The 2020 Census found Estherville had 5900 residents.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)