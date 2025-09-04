Gunmen using Uber caught fleeing central Iowa robbery scene

A young man who was trying to sell some clothes in Des Moines using an online marketplace was robbed at gunpoint last night.

Des Moines police say the 20-year-old had arranged online to sell several items during an in-person meetup at 10 PM, and was confronted by four men — two of whom pulled out guns.

Police say the four robbed the man and fled, and the victim called police.

Officers saturated the area quickly caught one suspect, and a few blocks away, pulled over an Uber driver who was carrying the other three. All three ran.

Two of those suspects were captured and one is still on the run. A rifle was recovered from the scene.

Police say the three suspects in custody are all teenagers.