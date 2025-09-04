Murder arrest made in fatal Fort Dodge shooting

A suspect is now jailed after a deadly shooting in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rolman Recinos Gonzales of Fort Dodge was wanted on charges of murder in the first degree, trafficking in stolen weapons and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

The case involves the discovery of a deceased adult male outside an apartment building on North 28th Street.

The name of the deceased male is not being released all family members are notified.

Recinos Gonzales is being held in the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge awaiting his first court appearance on the charges.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)