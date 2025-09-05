Cascade of campaign announcements continues after Reynolds, Ernst retirements

By deciding not to run for reelection, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst have set off a cascade of campaign announcements that will continue this weekend.

Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion announced on Tuesday that she was running for the U.S. Senate and less than an hour later State Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, said she was considering a campaign for Iowa’s second district congressional seat. A couple of hours after that, former Congressman Rod Blum of Dubuque posted a message on Facebook that said he was “ready to help the President again” — and to “stay tuned.” State Representative Charlie McClintoch of Alburnett announced yesterday he would run for the second district seat.

Three Democrats — State Representative Lindsay James of Davenport, Cedar Rapids pastor Clinton Twedt-Ball and Kathy Dolton, the former dean of nursing at Kirkwood Community College — previously announced campaigns in the second district.

In Iowa’s fourth district, Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has been raising money and recently said he’ll formally kick off his campaign for governor in September. A northern Iowa farmer plans to join the four other Republicans who’ve been campaigning for the fourth district congressional seat. Twenty-nine-year-old Christian Schlaefer, a farmer from Bancroft, plans to kick off his campaign for congress tomorrow, with an appearance at the Clay County Fair.

The four Republicans are already running in the fourth congressional district are Humboldt farmer Kyle Larsen, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan, Iowa Tea Party founder Ryan Rhodes and former Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl. Three Democrats have begun campaigning in the district. Former state legislator Dave Dawson of Lawton announced his campaign last week. Stephanie Steiner, a nurse from Sutherland, and Ashley WolfTornabane, a stay-at-home mom from Storm Lake, began their campaigns earlier this summer.