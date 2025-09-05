Iowa A.G. says FBI chief may direct more agents to assist in state probes

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says she’s encouraged by a move to have more FBI agents working out of regional offices. Two weeks ago FBI Director Kash Patel met in the Omaha field office with Bird and other law enforcement officials from Iowa and Nebraska.

“One of the things that director Patel was very interested in was what resources might be needed by us from the FBI so that they could help us in our investigations, whether it’s getting illegal drugs off the streets or human trafficking,” Bird said yesterday of the “informal” discussions with Patel in Omaha.

Patel’s visit came shortly after federal officials announced five people who own, operate and manage hotels in the Omaha area had been arrested and 27 victims of human trafficking had been rescued – including 10 children.