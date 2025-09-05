Iowa Catholics revisit school security measures after Minneapolis rampage

The Catholic Diocese of Des Moines is reviewing emergency procedures for its schools after last week’s shootings at a Minneapolis Catholic school that left two children dead and injured 21 other worshippers, most of them children.

The diocese will review procedures for situations beyond the classroom, like in church, at recess, and in the lunchroom.

Diocese spokeswoman Anne Marie Cox says they’re also asking schools to practice emergency drills.

Cox says, “Our parishes, they have a balancing act to address with making sure that the people who come to our worship centers are safe while offering hospitality and welcoming those who want to come to pray or celebrate the Eucharist with us.”

Before the shooting, the diocese told parishes to enhance security by using the same door for entering and exiting, and by keeping doors open during services. They also encouraged ushers to keep an eye out for unusual behavior.

The former bishop of the diocese says people need to push for gun control measures and more attention to mental health issues.

Bishop Richard Pates says the church should pray for students and staff impacted by the shooting, but also accompany prayer with action. Pates said pushing for more gun control will require both moral and political strength.

“This is something we really need to do,” Pates says. “If we love our children, love ourselves, etcetera, because the shootings oftentimes in different scenarios are indiscriminate.”

Pates previously served at the Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis before coming to Iowa.

He says working towards gun-related changes will be a hard fight.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he will call lawmakers there back for a special session to vote on gun control measures.

Cox and Pate made their comments on the IPR program “River to River.”

(Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)