ISU police chief talks about preparations for CyHawk game

Iowa State University Police Chief Mike Newton says now is the time to prepare for Saturday’s CyHawk game in Ames.

“What I’m really emphasizing with people is that they need to plan ahead. Also think about secondary routes because sometimes the way you want to go may not be the way that we need you to go given on the the number of people that we have coming into Ames,” he says.

Newton says it’s okay to tailgate and celebrate the game, but don’t over do it. “We definitely see a number of issues on these game days. Intermixing water in with the alcoholic beverages and being of age to consume alcoholic beverages is super important for us,” Newton says. The chief says you need to remember that it’s just a game. “Looking out for one another, we really emphasize that. And also just using good fan conduct, I know this is a heated rivalry day, but being respectful of one another is super important,” he says.

This will be the 72nd Iowa-Iowa State Football game. Newton says there will be plenty of officers tp help you in and out of Jack Trice Stadium.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)