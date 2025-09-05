More layoffs later this month at Marshalltown’s Lennox plant

Forty-nine employees at the Lennox plant in Marshalltown will be laid off at the end of this month.

Texas-based Lennox International makes heating and air conditioning systems in Marshalltown and has posted layoff notices, as required, on a state website. Twenty-two workers at the plant were laid off August 1 and, with this September round of layoffs, by October 1 the Marshalltown plant’s payroll will be reduced by 71 positions. In a written statement, the company said the layoffs would “adjust production and staffing…to current market conditions.”

In late 2018, the Marshalltown facility was heavily damaged by a tornado. Repairs and renovations were completed in mid-2023. Lennox also has production facilities in Mexico and South Carolina.