Another Republican joins race in Iowa’s fourth congressional district

A fifth Republican has joined the race to succeed Congressman Randy Feenstra in Iowa’s fourth district.

Christian Schlaefer is a software consultant and volunteer firefighter from Bancroft in Kossuth County. Schlaefer said it’s time to restore small town America that was built by Main Street and the church and restore a culture of morality.

“If you truly believe in something, you can’t sit by for 10 years and watch it continue to happen and simply talk about doing something about it,” he said. “You have to actually do something. I believe I’m the kind of candidate who can bring that kind of resolve to the table.”

Schlaefer, who is 29, said President Trump’s America First policies are about creating a thriving economy and Schlaefer’s campaign website calls for restructuring the immigration system so it’s based on value and merit.

“Whoever steps into this role really needs to be driven by a resolution to actually achieve things, actually get things done,” Schlaefer said.

Schlaefer, who announced his candidacy this weekend at the Clay County Fair, said the Republicans who are running in the fourth congressional district should agree to a debate. “Debates have kind of gone out of favor in congressional races and I’m not really sure why,” he said, “but I believe the people have the right to hear directly from their candidates in a kind of unchecked and non-marketing kind of way and make a determination for themselves whether or not that person really represents their voice.”

Three Democrats announced they’re running in the district after fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra opened an exploratory campaign for governor in May. Feenstra has indicated he’ll formally kick off his 2026 campaign for governor this month.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio/Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)