Boone man shot and killed following police chase

The Iowa DCI is investigating after a man was shot and killed following a chase that ended in Greene County.

The DCI says the chase started in Boone County just before 11 o’clock Saturday evening, and ended with the vehicle stopping in Greene County. Officers say 18-year-old Camryn Stonehocker of Boone got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and moved toward officers. An officer fired at Stonehocker and he was hit and died at the scene.

No officers were injured and the DCI is not releasing any other details on the shooting at this time.