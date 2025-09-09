Monument honoring memory of Eagle Grove Boy Scout is vandalized

No arrests have been made after a monument in north-central Iowa was defaced.

Vandals were responsible for spray-painting swastikas and racial slurs on a monument honoring an Eagle Grove Boy Scout late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Eagle Grove Police made the discovery while on patrol at a city park.

The monument honors the memory of Aaron Eilerts, the scout who was killed in a tornado along with three other scouts at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in June of 2008.

The vandals also spray painted a portable toilet and a building at the park.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)