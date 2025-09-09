Woman charged in death of baby found in Iowa City landfill in 1992

Iowa City police say new technology has led to an arrest in a 1992 cold case death.

The body of a baby boy was found in the Iowa City Landfill in December 1992. Investigators say they had little information to identify the mother at the time and the case went cold.

The case was reopened in October 2020 and evidence was resubmitted for advanced DNA testing. Investigators say the testing led them to 58-year-old Cindy Sue Elder, formerly Cindy Sue Eckrich. Elder was found in Clever, Missouri in 2022.

Elder was 26 years old in 1992 and admitted to police she kept her pregnancy secret. She also admitted giving birth to the baby and then putting it into a plastic bag, and then putting the bag into a garbage can.

Elder has been charged with first-degree murder.