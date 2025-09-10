Group’s ‘CyberTips’ lead to child porn convictions of two Iowans

Two Iowa men have been sentenced to federal prison after tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Thirty-seven-year-old Eric Salter of Clinton has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of receiving child pornography and trying to get a 16-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit material. In the other case, court records show investigators determined 55-year-old Douglas Harsh of Adel was in an online chat group in which members shared pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

In both cases, the U.S. Justice Department credits the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for providing “CyberTips” to law enforcement about online activity related to child sexual abuse that was ultimately linked to the two Iowa men. The 55-year-old from Adel was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for what prosecutors called transportation of child pornography and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution. The 36-year-old from Clinton who got the 30 year prison sentence was ordered to pay $8000 in restitution for victims.