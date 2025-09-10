Iowa driver’s license rules updated to meet new legal definition of gender

The state Transportation Commission is updating its rules so you can’t change the sex listed on your driver’s license.

DOT Motor Vehicle Division Attorney Sara Siedsma told the commission the update makes the rules comply with a change in the law. “That legislation added a new definition of sex in Iowa Code, referring to sex as male or female as observed or clinically verified at birth, and removed the ability to obtain an amended birth certificate to reflect a person’s change in sex designation,” she says.

Siedsma says there was a public comment against the rule change. “Urging the DOT to revert to the prior process to allow for more accurate identification,” she says. “We did reply to the commenter that the rule changes are implementing statute and that under Iowa code Chapter 17A, an administrative rule cannot conflict with the statutory provision, or amend or nullify legislative intent. Accordingly, we cannot leave in place in our rules, a process by which a person could amend the sex on their driver’s license is something different than what is listed on the identity document.”

Commissioner Sally Stutsman, a Democrat from Hills, was the only commissioner to comment on the change. “I do not agree with the legislature on the action. I know that once we get to this point, there is no, I cannot vote no, but I plan to abstain from voting on this issue,” Stutsman says.

The rule applies to all types of driver’s licenses and state issued ID’s.