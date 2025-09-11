Speaker says investigate Iowa teachers’ post praising Kirk’s assassination

House Speaker Pat Grassley says a few Iowa educators have allegedly made online comments “praising the assassination” of prominent conservative Charlie Kirk and he expects each district to investigate the teachers involved.

Grassley says the posts he’s seen are depraved and he said “the individuals responsible for them cannot continue to hold a position with any level of influence over Iowa children.” Grassley, in a post on Facebook, said if school officials fail to take appropriate steps, the Iowa House Government Oversight Committee will take action “to root out this kind of hate from Iowa schools.”

A high school teacher in Oskaloosa has been placed on administrative leave as school officials investigate a social media post allegedly shared by Oskaloosa art teacher Matt Kargol. Oskaloosa school officias say they were notified of the post at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and “recognized the community’s concerns.” Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who called for an investigation of the Oskaloosa teacher in a post on X late Wednesday night, said “cheering political violence is wrong and should never be done by those educating our children.”