Waterloo residents to mark 9/11 with Day of Action

It was two dozen years ago today that terrorists killed nearly three-thousand Americans in the September 11th attacks, and as Iowans remember the day, some are also striving to do good deeds to honor the dead.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is inviting residents of his northeast Iowa city to carry on the legacy of Nine-Eleven through a day of service, reflection, and community support.

“September 11th is not only a day of remembrance, but we also wanted to make sure that it’s a day of action,” Mayor Hart says. “Whether it’s volunteering, donating blood, lending a hand, you can even grab a hammer and help as well, and we have a series of events scheduled within the city.”

On this National Day of Service, the mayor says there are all sorts of ways Waterloo residents can roll up their sleeves and give back.

“The Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has a ‘panel build’ at the River Loop Amphitheater,” Hart says, “and you don’t even have to be an expert builder to be there, and so they’re going to be building walls of homes.”

The American Red Cross and Waterloo Fire Rescue are hosting a “9/11 Never Forget” blood drive at the Courtyard by Marriott from noon to 5 PM. There’s also a spruce-up event planned on the grounds of the Waterloo Public Library.

“Volunteers are welcome to come out and assist with some light outdoor maintenance, whether it’s picking up trash, sweeping rocks, landscaping or just pulling away stray weeds, it’s an opportunity to be engaged,” Hart says. “It’s not just about one thing. It’s about trying to do multiple things in honor of 9-11 and making it a day of action.”

In addition, the Waterloo office of Americans for Independent Living is hosting a “Joining Community Forces Resource Fair” from 3 to 7 PM, where current service members, veterans, family members, and survivors are invited to connect with resources, enjoy food, children’s games, military displays, and more.