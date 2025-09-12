Algona stop for American Revolution exhibit that’s traveling the US

A traveling exhibit called “The American Revolution Experience” opens Sunday at the public library in Algona.

Teri Miller is with the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in Algona, which is hosting the pop-up. “I had heard that a lot of the larger states, larger communities were able to secure this and we didn’t hear anything until about six months ago,” she says. “Then all of the sudden we were advised we were one of the chapters that were selected, so then we went scrambling and wanted to make sure that we were able to host it.”

The exhibit features interactive displays, unique artifacts and the accounts of people from the Revolutionary War era, “to show what was going on at that time,” Miller says.

Miller says it’s an educational experience for all ages and some local teachers have signed up to bring their students to see it.”If larger groups want to visit, we do want to hear in advance so we can make sure that we don’t have more than one group at a time,” Miller says.

The pop-up exhibit is touring the country to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next July. There will be an opening reception for the exhibit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and it will be at Algona’s public library through September 25. The exhibit will then be moved to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines, where it will be displayed for 15 days. Other Iowa stops are the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum in Johnston, the Veterans Hall in Mount Pleasant, the Knoxville Performing Arts Center.

Learn more about the exhibit and when it will be on display in Iowa here.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)