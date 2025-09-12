Ten days until fall and Iowa gets a steamy, late summer heat wave

The calendar says it’s mid-September but it’s feeling a lot more like mid-July.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says we have several days of unseasonable heat ahead.

“We’re looking at a warm-to-hot stretch of weather here from today through early next week at least,” Ansorge says, “probably going into the middle of next week, with highs any of these days well into the 80s, if not the 90s.”

The forecast for many communities across southern and central Iowa calls for highs in the mid-90s, but he says it’s unlikely we’ll see many records set, if any.

“The only record that currently could be challenged or broken would be at Des Moines on Saturday and that’s where we have a record of 96 from 1939. Our current forecast is 95,” Ansorge says. “There aren’t a lot of record highs that we’re challenging with this round of heat, but it’s late in the season to have these kind of temperatures, so people will still want to take the typical precautions if they have outdoor events or plans.”

That includes wearing a hat, sunscreen, and light weight and light colored clothing, avoiding strenuous activities outside, staying in the shade as much as possible, and drinking plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Your yard and garden may need a drink, too.

“This heat’s going to last early to mid next week and then we do have a front that’s going to slowly move in,” Ansorge says, “and that’s when we could see some chances for showers and storms return to the forecast, as well as some seasonable temperatures by late next week.”

The average high temperature for today in Des Moines is 78 degrees, while the forecast calls for it to reach 93.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)