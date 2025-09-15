Duncombe church closes after 135 years

A church in north-central Iowa’s Webster County closed its doors for the last time on Sunday.

The Duncombe United Methodist Church held its final service after 135 years. Barbara Clabaugh, the layperson for the church, says it’s a very somber moment for the remaining members.

“It truly is,” Clabaugh says. “Everybody is sad but it’s time. We can’t go any further.”

The church had 110 members in 1973, and a decade later, membership had fallen to 69. When the church closed on Sunday, there were only six members in attendance. The church had an active sewing and quilt-making program, Sunday School, dinners and bake sales, along with its worship service.

Clabaugh was asked what will be next for the Duncombe church.

“We’re not sure right now,” she says. “We’ll maybe have an auction but we have to talk to our district superintendent first to decide what to do.”

And where will the remaining members go?

“Other churches have invited us,” Clabaugh says, “and we’ll see.”

It’s the second church to close in Duncombe in recent years. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church held its last service in November of 2008 with its demolition in March of 2011.

The Washington Lutheran Church is now the only church serving its members and community.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)