Volunteers are needed to help get Iowa parks shipshape

Fifteen of Iowa’s state parks are holding spruce-up events later this month and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking Iowans to consider lending a hand.

Andy Bartlett, park manager at Ledges State Park in Boone County, says Statewide Volunteer Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 27th.

“It’s a day to celebrate the value of our public lands and what they mean to our everyday lives and an opportunity for visitors and volunteers to give back to our parks,” Bartlett says. “There’s a plethora of opportunities and volunteer projects all across our state, from painting picnic table boards and signposts, to removing invasive species, a lot of things to do for people and a lot of different times during the day as well.”

This annual event typically attracts hundreds of Iowa helpers, and with 15 state parks in this year’s mix, Bartlett says there’s likely one nearby that could use a little love.

“I would recommend checking out our website, IowaDNR.gov, and you can search in the search bar for the Statewide Volunteer Day and you’ll find the listing of all the parks that are hosting volunteer events, what the events are, and the type of work you’ll be doing and the time and place to meet,” Bartlett says, “and if you have further questions, there’s contact information for all of our staff at our parks that are hosting events.”

The majority of the clean-up chores will only require an hour or two of your time, and Bartlett says volunteers won’t need to bring much along.

“Most of these events, I would say come prepared with some water and any weather-appropriate clothing or apparel, work gloves,” Bartlett says, “and a good attitude to give back to the parks that are really special to us in our everyday lives.”

The state parks and forests participating include:

· Bellevue State Park, Bellevue

· Blackburn State Park, Thurman

· Geode State Park, Danville

· Lake Darling State Park, Brighton

· Lake Macbride State Park, Solon

· Lake Manawa State Park, Council Bluff

· Lake of Three Fires State Park, Bedford

· Ledges State Park, Madrid

· Palisades-Kepler State Park, Mt. Vernon

· Pilot Knob State Park Forest City

· Prairie Rose State Park, Harlan

· Shimek State Forest, Farmington

· Wapsipinicon State Park, Anamosa

· Waubonsie State Park, Hamburg

· Yellow River State Forest, Harpers Ferry

Learn more here: https://www.iowadnr.gov/places-go/state-parks/statewide-volunteer-day