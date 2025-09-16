Iowa farmers to be linked with local schools through federal program

The USDA plans to invest up to $18-million in a program that connects schools with local farmers, which could include the purchase of more locally-sourced food, building school gardens, and food safety training for producers.

The announcement comes six months after the Trump administration cancelled the Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant Program.

Chelsea Christ co-chairs the Iowa Farm to School and Early Care Coalition.

“The awarded projects will definitely support access to local foods in schools and in early care and education programs through different local sourcing and food education efforts,” Christ says. “We’re really excited about this, and can’t wait to support those projects.”

Applications for the program are due December 5th.

“The expansion to $18-million is great,” she says, “and we’ll have strong applications submitted from across the state, I’m sure.”

Christ says this funding doesn’t make up for one-billion dollars lost when the USDA cancelled two other programs earlier this year, Local Food for Schools and Local Food Purchase Assistance. That money was slated to help schools, childcare centers and food banks purchase local food.

“I think if we want Iowa schools and farms to thrive and be supported in this way,” Christ says, “we need both types of funding.”

The announcement was made alongside the release of the Make America Healthy Again report.

