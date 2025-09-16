Late summer heat brings early start to Iowa corn harvest

Harvest season is underway in parts of Iowa a little early this year, in part due to the dry weather and a disease that hit corn crops.

Field agronomist Angie Rieck Hinz, with the ISU Extension, says in her area of north-central Iowa, the combines have been rolling since early in September.

“Farmers have decided, one, we never know what the weather’s going to do, and two, because of all that southern rust we had out there this year, a lot of those cornfields just shut down a little earlier, and stalk quality is of concern,” Rieck Hinz says. “They want to get it out before it blows over, because then it’s just kind of a big challenge to combine.”

Iowa’s had unseasonably hot weather the past several days, with highs in the 80s and 90s, along with some gusty winds, factors that are swiftly drying out many plants.

“We had a really warm growing season and that warm growing season kind of pushed our maturity on our corn and probably our beans as well,” Rieck Hinz says. “We’re probably a little bit ahead of schedule from where we would normally be because of those warm temperatures.”

While combines are harvesting corn in many areas, Reick Hinz says the soybean fields are still waiting.

“I haven’t seen anybody take out any beans yet,” she says. “I think we’re probably a week to 10 days away on our beans yet. They’ve still got a lot of green leaves and still dropping leaves yet. So I don’t know of anybody that’s got any beans out, but I’m sure there are somewhere.”

There’s a chance for rain later in the week, which Rieck Hinz says could help the harvest by keeping down the dust and the risk of fires.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)