Coralville hosting annual IMOM free dental clinic

The Iowa Mission of Mercy (I-MOM) is holding its annual free dental clinic in Coralville for the first time at the Hyatt Regency.

Dr. Kobi Voshell is one of the dentists volunteering their time for the event which begins Friday. “It starts at 6:00 a.m. and patients are allowed to enter the clinic as long as we have chairs and providers that are able to see them,” he says.

They start at the same time on Saturday and Voshell advises you to get there early and be prepared to wait.

“I would bring some, you know, comfortable shoes. I would be ready to stand outside in the. It’s a little chilly in the mornings, but then it gets pretty warm while they’re waiting to get into the building, anything that they might need to charge their phones, anything like that, creature comforts,” Voshell says. He says they will provide snacks and water.

Voshell says the clinic is open to anyone. “We do not look for anybody’s ID. We don’t look for any proof of residency in Iowa or anything like that. It’s free to the public,” he says. He says they will be able to pull teeth, do fillings, cleanings, and a limited number of dentures.

The event tries to move around the state to different locations every year. Voshell expects things will be busy.

“We generally see over a thousand people come into the clinic to be seen every year. Unfortunately, we can only see about thousand,” he says. “We have been lucky this year to have received so many volunteers that we’ve opened up extra chairs in every department to be able to treat. as many people as possible.”

He says there are some 1,300 volunteers who will take part.