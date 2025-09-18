Iowa state Senator Claire Celsi enters hospice care

State Senator Claire Celsi’s family has announced Celsi has entered hospice care.

Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, has served in the state legislature since 2019. Celsi, who is 59, announced earlier this year she was dealing with a medical issue and was awaiting surgery. Celsi missed two months of the 2025 legislative session, but returned for the final few weeks.

Celsi’s family released the following statement today: “Senator Claire Celsi, our beloved wife, sister, mom, and grandma, has entered hospice care. Our family asks that you please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Celsi is a Drake University graduate who founded her own a public relations firm in 2009. She was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018 and won reelection in 2022 with 58% of the vote.