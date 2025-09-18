Iowa teacher is fired over social media post praising Kirk’s death

Oskaloosa’s school board voted unanimously to fire a teacher over a social media post praising the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

High school art teacher Matthew Kargol allegedly shared a post last week reading: “1 Nazi down.” School personnel and the district’s legal counsel launched an investigation shortly after and placed Kargol on administrative leave.

Superintendent Mike Fisher says free speech is allowed — until it causes disruptions at school.

“I’m all about free speech, and I think that is really proven in case law and different things,” Fisher says, “but I think it’s also shown in much of the case law that when you have substantial material disruptions, that becomes a concern.”

Fisher says the board’s decision was based on facts.

“It’s about our investigation and finding a fact and policy,” Fisher says. “Through our investigative pieces, we just go where the investigation takes us, and we apply to our policies and look through legal facts with our legal counsel and make the best recommendation based on policy, law and our vision culture.”

The Wednesday vote followed a closed session which was requested by Kargol.

Earlier in the day, the Iowa Board of Regents directed the state’s public universities to place employees on leave while they investigate posts shared on social media about Kirk’s death.

(Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)