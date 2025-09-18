West Liberty man to have an audience with the pope

A member of the eastern Iowa immigrant rights group Escucha Mi Voz will go to Italy next month where he plans to meet with Pope Leo the 14th.

Reverend Guillermo Trevino of West Liberty will attend the World Meeting of Popular Movements in Rome with Escucha Mi Voz’ parent organization Gamaliel.

In the past, the meeting has provided a framework for the language used in the pope’s letters.

Trevino told supporters during a protest this week outside an immigration enforcement office in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s a training for six days through the Vatican, sponsored by the Vatican so, approved by the Vatican. It includes an audience with Pope Leo himself,” Travino says, as people applaud. “So we were talking about national attention, but we might get some world attention.”

Trevino is advocating for his godson, Pascual Pedro, to be returned to the United States. Pedro was deported from Iowa to Guatemala this summer despite having no criminal background.

“This started, as we know, July 1st, when Pascual was here by himself, but we know he’s not by himself, and it’s a fight still to bring him home,” Trevino says. “So we keep fighting. Don’t give up.”

Trevino recently returned from Washington D.C., where he met with members of Iowa’s congressional delegation to advocate for Pedro’s return.

Escucha Mi Voz is Spanish for “hear my voice.”

(By James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)