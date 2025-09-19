Brian McLaren teaches Iowans how to keep it together when the world’s falling apart

An international speaker who’s billed as an author, activist and podcaster says he’s bringing a message of hope and healing to central Iowa this weekend.

Brian McLaren is a former English professor and pastor who says his talk is entitled, “Wisdom for a World Falling Apart: What the World Needs from People of Faith.”

With a goal of uniting, not dividing, McLaren says he endeavors to avoid Democrat-versus-Republican rhetoric in his public addresses.

“When Jesus said to love your neighbor as yourself, some people would conclude that’s political,” McLaren says. “So what I try to do is, I try to keep partisan politics out of my talks, but I try to address issues that I think are moral issues and that are expressions of our Christian faith.”

Many see our nation as bitterly divided on key issues, and McLaren says he’s offering words to address the urgent need for new ways of thinking, becoming, and belonging in these turbulent times.

“Anyone who comes is probably coming because they’re interested in the kind of issues I talk about,” McLaren says. “For example, I’m especially interested in our relationship with the planet, how we learn to care for the planet. Our relationship with each other is super-important, too, but I think these really go together.”

McLaren has written or coauthored nearly 30 books, including “Life After Doom” and “Faith After Doubt.” He’s widely recognized for his work at the intersection of spirituality, social justice, and ecological concerns.

“If the people who come develop a more loving attitude, then that helps us deal with issues like division in the culture — which we’re all feeling so acutely right now in light of political violence and vicious speech,” McLaren says. “I hope we end up having an effect on everyone, because if those who come bring that message of love, it has a wider effect.”

Following last week’s shooting death of conservative activist, author and podcaster Charlie Kirk on a college campus, McLaren says he’s conscious of the need for maintaining security, as he’s had multiple threats in the past, including one that involved the FBI.

“I’m familiar with this kind of anxious and angry rhetoric,” McLaren says. “But you know, I suppose we take a risk every time we get in a car and go on a highway. So I want to be judicious, but I also want to try to be faithful.”

McLaren is 69 and lives in Florida. He’s scheduled to speak to students at Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday about the stages of faith, while he’ll give a public address Sunday at 2 PM at Drake’s Sheslow Auditorium.

Hear Matt Kelley’s interview with Brian McLaren below: