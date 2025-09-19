Former U.S. Rep. Blum of Dubuque launches 2026 campaign

Former Republican Congressman Rod Blum of Dubuque is campaigning to return to the U.S. House in 2027.

Blum served two terms in the House, including the first two years of President Trump’s first term. Blum said he “was proud to stand with Trump then” and serve on the leadership team for Trump’s 2024 Iowa campaign. Blum, who’s a businessman, said congress needs more members who understand the business world and what it means to create jobs, balance budgets, and make tough decisions. Blum owns a software company called Digital Canal and has announced he’s using $250,000 of his own money to “kick-start” his campaign.

Two other Republicans and three Democrats have announced they’re running in Iowa’s second congressional district. Republican Ashley Hinson, who currently represents the district, is running for the U.S. Senate.

Blum was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014 with 51% of the vote and re-elected in 2016 with 54%. He lost his 2018 bid for re-election to Democrat Abby Finkenauer.

“Representing the voters of Eastern Iowa in Congress was the honor of my lifetime, and I am ready to serve them again,” Blum said in a news release announcing his campaign.

“…President Trump needs more allies in the U.S. House who will support his America First agenda. My priorities will be to keep the border secure, ensure criminal illegal immigrants are deported, strengthen the U.S. economy through fair trade deals that put more money in the pockets of American workers, make our cities safe for families, support American energy independence, protect women’s and girls’ sports and private spaces, bring down the cost of home ownership for first-time buyers, and stand for the sanctity of life at all stages.”