Iowa A.G. Bird issues statement about students’ free speech rights

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says colleges and universities should not use the murder of Charlie Kirk to suppress the free speech rights of students.

Bird has authored a statement on the topic that’s been co-signed by 18 other attorneys general. “I want to be sure that colleges and universities aren’t going to use security costs to exercise an ‘assassin’s veto’ over conservative free speech on campus, that any security fee or other type of facility fee like that would be without the regard to the message of the speaker,” Bird said. “whether it’s a conservative or a liberal, political or non-political.”

During an appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS, Bird said colleges and universities have a duty to both ensure the safety of their students and protect students’ rights to the free exchange of ideas. Bird added, though, that free speech rights “in the public square” are “very different” than free speech rights in the workplace.

“Certainly the First Amendment is very very important. It’s not absolute, as we all know. There’s no First Amendment right to make a criminal threat or as they say in law school, ‘Shoult “Fire!” in a crowded theater,'” Bird said. “That’s a common example. There’s no right that someone has a right to do that.”

And Bird said there is some confusion about the free speech rights of employees at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. The board that governs the three state universities has given administrators two weeks to investigate whether some staff members posted messages online after Kirk’s death that violated social media policies. “When it comes to the situations that the Board of Regents is reviewing or the universities are reviewing, while I won’t comment on any particular case, I would say each one is individualized and has to do with the employment policies of the university and the types of rules they have for their employees that are paid with taxpayer dollars.”

The Oskaloosa teacher who was fired for his online comment about Kirk’s assassination has filed a federal lawsuit against the district, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated. Matthew Kargol post said: “1 Nazi down.” Kargol’s lawsuit calls that a blunt reaction posted when he wasn’t at work on his personal Facebook page and he made no reference to the Oskaloosa school district.