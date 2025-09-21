Speakers at Iowa event honor, define Charlie Kirk’s legacy

The legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was at the center of conversation at this weekend’s Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition gathering in Des Moines.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the former South Dakota governor, urged the crowd of evangelical Christians to “take up the mantle” from Kirk and “spread light and hope.”

“We live in a country that loves to be offended by each other. We are addicted to being offended, aren’t we? When people say something or do something we hang onto that, we get angry and we stop talking to each other,” Noem said. “I’m here tonight to remind you being offended is not what we’re called to do….We need to start talking to people again, much like Charlie did, start having conversations and start by listening to each other.”

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, another featured speaker at Saturday night’s event, first met Kirk 13 years ago when Kirk was raising money to start his Turning Point USA organization. Moreno said Kirk would hope his death is “a quite literal turning point” for the country.

“We will do everything possible to spread the word, always speak our minds, defend free speech and absolutely refuse to cede an inch to the lunatics that would take over this country and that’s what the vision is,” Moreno said, to applause and an “Amen” from national Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed who was also on stage.

The event began with a moment of silence for Kirk and his family, then Bernie Hayes, chairman of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, led the crowd in prayer. “Father, we thank you that Charlie was real and that though he has died, his faith still speaks,” Hayes said.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion told the crowd her 14-year-old son has been a fan of Kirk and has been absolutely devastated by Kirk’s death. “One of the first conversations after he started at Linn Mar High School was that he wanted to start a Turning Point chapter at the high school and so that was actually the last text message that I sent to Charlie,” Hinson said, to applause from the crowd.

There are about two dozen Turning Point USA chapters and activism hubs in Iowa at high schools and colleges.